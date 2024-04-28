'I Need People's Blessings To Protect Crores Of Daughters Like Neha Hiremath', PM Modi Says In K'taka Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Ballari (Karnataka), April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Ballari, sought the blessings of the people to protect crores of daughters like Neha Hiremath, an MCA student and Congress leader's daughter who was stabbed to death in broad daylight by a Muslim youth with whom she was in a "relationship".

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi said that he was not seeking power to enjoy but to curb incidents like bomb blasts in the country. "Before 2014, many bomb blasts had happened but after 2014 they stopped. This is Modi. I will ensure the security of the nation, of your house, by keeping in check the guns and bombs," he said.

Slamming the Congress, PM Modi said: "Our daughters are not safe under the Congress government in Karnataka. A young woman was stabbed to death in full public view in broad daylight. There is no fear in the accused as the Congress party is ruling. A daughter has been killed... and her family has been living with worries. This is the result of the policies of the Congress."

In an oblique reference to Pakistan, PM Modi said "neighbours who exported terror earlier are now struggling to import potatoes".

"Once, when terror acts were on the rise, our soldiers were beheaded. Now, they know Modi is there, and he will not hesitate to come inside and punish," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said: "India is rapidly developing. Few countries and organisations do not like it. Many want India to be weakened. They want a weak government so that they can benefit.

"The Congress will make a way for them as it wants an opportunity to practice corruption. But the BJP is a threat to them as our government will not relent," he added.

PM Modi also said that "the political corridors of Delhi were earlier filled with dalals (middlemen)".

"All the work was done through middlemen. Since 2014, the scenario has changed. The middlemen have shifted their base from Delhi to states. The Congress' diktat won't work anymore," PM Modi said.

Urging people to support the BJP while speaking at the rally, PM Modi said: "With the help of your (people's) one vote, I am able to stop bomb blasts, make the terrorists run away. I got the strength to ensure this with the support of your one vote. If not for your vote, the bomb blasts would have continued and innocents would have lost their lives."

He also said that the Congress was against the SC, ST, OBC and women.

"The Congress will snatch away your property and distribute it to its vote bank. Who will protect you? Who will stop the loot? Modi will protect you from all this loot," PM Modi said.