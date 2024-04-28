Manju Warrier Beauty Secret OUT: 7 Steps To Follow To Look Forever Young

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who is 45, looks so young and fit! Find out the age-defying

secrets

and skincare

routine

of

the Thunivu star.

While Manju Warrier's precise skincare regimen may not be publicly known, we can offer some general ideas for an anti-aging skincare routine that can help maintain youthful-looking skin.

Stay Hydrated : Drink plenty of water

daily

to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Hydration is essential for maintaining elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Cleanse Gently : Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to remove dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping away natural oils. Cleansing your skin

regularly

helps prevent breakouts and dullness.

Moisturize Regularly : Apply a moisturizer with

anti-ageing

ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol, or peptides to keep your skin hydrated and nourished. Moisturizing helps maintain the skin's barrier function and reduces the signs of

aging.

Use Sunscreen Daily : Protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days. Sunscreen helps prevent premature

ageing, sunspots, and skin cancer.

Incorporate Antioxidants : Include antioxidant-rich products in your skincare routine to neutralize free radicals and protect your skin from environmental damage. Look for ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea extract, or niacinamide.

Exfoliate Regularly : Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, promote cell turnover, and reveal smoother, brighter skin. Incorporate a gentle exfoliant into your routine 2-3 times a week to improve texture and tone.

Get Enough Sleep : Prioritize quality sleep to allow your skin to repair and regenerate overnight. Lack of sleep can lead to dullness, dark circles, and accelerated

aging. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

In an interview, Manju said she prioritises a healthy and clean diet. Her diet includes seasonal fruits and vegetables. She loves to eat home-cooked meals and avoids fatty foods when eating out.