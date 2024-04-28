Amit Shah Gives 'Modi Guarantee' On Reservation, Says BJP Won't Allow Anyone To Abolish SC/ST/OBC Quota

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has heavily criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance. Shah, during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, called Congress a 'factory of lies'. He also accused Akhilesh Yadav of finding families even in castes Shah also highlighted the issue of Ram Mandir construction. He, at a rally supporting BJP candidate Rajveer Singh, praised former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh as a well-wisher of the backward classes. Shah stated that Kalyan Singh had dedicated his life to the welfare of the backward classes and the salvation of the Ram temple: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS favours reservations 'since beginning' as BJP is accused of 'surgical strike' on SC/ST/OBCPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, fulfilled the objective of constructing the Ram temple. According to him, there are two camps: one that fired on Ram devotees and another that built the Ram temple, hinting at the time when, back in 1992, Mulayam Singh Yadav allegedly ordered police to fire on Karsevaks in Ayodhya Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav kept delaying the Ram Mandir while Narendra Modi completed the temple's consecration on January 22, Shah said. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav were invited to the temple's consecration, but none of them went to Ayodhya, added Shah Read: 'Call it a partnership or marriage, BJD and BJP are together': Rahul Gandhi in Odisha takes dig at PM Modi\"The people who did not go to the consecration ceremony, they know that they are the people who shot at karsevaks,\" PTI quoted the home minister as saying.\"The Congress, Rahul 'baba' and the party of Akhilesh Yadav kept the Ram temple issue hanging for more than 70 years. You made Modi ji the prime minister for a second time and he did 'Jai Shri Ram' by doing the consecration ceremony on January 22,\" Shah added Shah on reservationHome Minister Shah spoke about how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planned to address reservation Read: BJP shares 'video evidence' of former PM Manmohan Singh saying, 'Muslims should have first right to resources...'\"Rahul Gandhi says that if the BJP gets 400 seats, it will remove reservation. I want to say that we had a full majority for two terms but Narendra Modi is a supporter of reservation. It is a Modi guarantee that neither the BJP will abolish reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs nor will it allow anyone to do so,\" Shah said.

