Sony MEA unveils a powerhouse lineup for 2024

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, UAE, 25 April 2024: Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA) has clocked up tremendous growth up until Q3 FY2023, across key product categories. Globally forecasted consolidated sales and operating revenue of Sony Corporation for FY’23 is approximately 86.6 billion with an operating profit of USD 8.3 billion. Whereas specific to Consumer Electronic business (part of ET&S) forecasted sales and operating revenue is 17 billion and 1.2 billion respectively.





Building on this success, Sony MEA has unveiled a groundbreaking lineup of new and innovative products across television and audio for 2024, setting the stage for immersive home entertainment experiences and strengthening its market leadership. This year’s lineup will expand Sony MEA’s regional consumer base, catering to various age groups and consumer preferences.



Sony MEA’s latest range of new BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA home audio devices reimagine the cinematic experience at home. The newly announced TV models feature greatly improved picture quality with high brightness, colour volume, clear shadow details in dark scenes, and sound coming directly from the screen reflecting creators’ true intent. In addition, the latest BRAVIA home audio devices include an array of soundbars, a home theatre system, and a neckband speaker, which together offer multiple options to enjoy immersive cinematic sound and go perfectly with the new BRAVIA TVs.



In the premium audio segment, Sony has unveiled the ULT POWER SOUND series, which is built for music lovers who enjoy powerful, deep sound. The lineup features three wireless speakers - the ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7 and ULT FIELD 1 - as well as wireless headphones ULT WEAR, so that customers can experience elevated sound pressure and deep bass. The series is aimed at young people, including Gen Z, who want to feel the powerful sound of being in the front row of an arena at parties with friends and family, at music events, and wherever they are.



Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director of Sony Middle East and Africa, said: “The Middle East & Africa region is one of the fastest growing markets for our large-screen TVs, particularly in the 75” and 85” screen segment, with the largest market share in the GCC. We are thrilled to bring the latest premium entertainment experiences to our customers in the region to support the growing appetite for OTT platforms and inspire more people to invest in an elevated home entertainment experience. We believe technology is a tool to add more value and opportunity for a richer and more emotional life, and therefore, we have made it easier for consumers to choose and combine the complete home entertainment package.”



Sony is actively involved in supporting content creators and nurturing their growth by developing regional mentorship programs, bringing industry experts, like-minded brands and creators under one roof through events such as the Sony Creators Convention, Alpha Festivals, Sony Cinema Line Event, and workshops in the region.



In addition to the upcoming product launches, Sony Group has also become the founding partner of Esports World Cup to unite the global and esports gaming communities, broadening the appeal of gaming and esports and nurturing promising creators and talent in the region.









