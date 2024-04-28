Qatar Airways To Participate In ATM Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Airways will participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai from May 6 to 9, 2024.

Qatar Airways will offer visitors the chance to meet and engage with its world-leading AI-powered digital human cabin crew, Sama 2.0.

Aligning with ATM's 31st edition theme of 'Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship', the national carrier of the State of Qatar will invite industry experts and travel partners from across the Gulf region and beyond to engage with Sama 2.0 the second generation of the world's first AI-powered digital crew.

By answering questions in real time, Sama 2.0 is the future of exceptional service and hospitality in the travel and tourism industry, assisting travellers in designing curated travel experiences, and empowering them to find answers related to Qatar Airways FAQs, destinations, support tips and more.

Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, will also unveil its brand-new exhibition pavilion at Hall no. 2 ME1450 during the four-day event, which is the premier international travel and tourism event in the Middle East, attracting both inbound and outbound tourism professionals.

The state-of-the-art stand will feature a multi-sensory pod that offers a fully-immersive dive into the exceptional luxury and comfort of the award-winning Qsuite.

This will allow visitors to experience first-hand the revolutionary innovation and technological advancements that set Qatar Airways apart in the travel and tourism sector.

Additionally, visitors will be able to roam the airline's Qverse via a Virtual Reality (VR) experience to explore the cabin interior of Qatar Airways' aircraft, including the award-winning Business Class - Qsuite, the Economy Class cabin, as well as navigate Hamad International Airport (HIA), the 'World's Best Airport' as voted by Skytrax in 2024, along with Al Safwa First Class Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Class Lounge.