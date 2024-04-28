AUS embraces UAE National AI Agenda 2031 with launch of innovative AI Hub

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, April 26, 2024 – Aligning with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2031, the American University of Sharjah (AUS) Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL) has recently wrapped up its AI Week, marking the launch of an AI Hub dedicated to enhancing the educational environment.



The AI Hub is a digital space dedicated to advancing AI education within the AUS community. It supports projects that incorporate AI into teaching and learning, fostering personalized educational experiences and promoting collaborative engagement among educators, students and researchers. Additionally, the hub encourages AI-focused research to continually push the boundaries of educational innovation at AUS.



AI Week featured keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops centered on the transformative power of AI in education. Topics ranged from 'GenAI: Ignore it or Embrace it?' to 'Leveraging Interactive AI for Teaching and Learning,' offering thought-provoking perspectives on the role of AI in shaping the future of education.



"AI Week embodies our collective pursuit of innovation in education. It's about cultivating an ecosystem where AI catalyzes profound changes in teaching methodologies, learning experiences, and academic research. Through collaborative efforts like the AI Hub, we forge pathways to a future where every student's potential is unlocked and education transcends conventional boundaries," said Dr. Norita Ahmad, Director of CITL.



Panel discussions delved into critical issues such as the challenges of Generative AI in Higher Education and strategies for effectively integrating AI into academic settings. Workshops allowed participants to explore AI applications, from Gen AI for researchers to interactive sessions with AI professors, thus gaining practical skills and insights into AI's transformative potential in education.







