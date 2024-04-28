Ashgabat Vows To Complete TAPI Gas Pipeline

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Ashgabat has reaffirmed its commitment to completing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project together with regional countries.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, said Turkmenistan had made headway in executing the ambitious energy scheme in line with according to the international law.

The pipeline, once completed, would supply 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually to South Asia” he told the Turkmen Energy Investment Forum (TEIF 2024) in Paris,

In a statement, Amanov said the Turkmenistan section of the pipeline was complete and the ongoing discussions on advancing the project beyond Turkmenistan were in alignment with international standards.

According to APP, he said the project emphasised on environmental sustainability by leveraging natural gas to cut emissions significantly.

Amanov noted the project's focus was shifting to the Herat Off take Strategy in Afghanistan, which would play a critical role in environment protection by reducing air pollution.

