Indonesian Fan Leader Discusses AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024

Doha, Qatar: Thousands of Indonesian fans have been supporting their Olympic team during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

Known as Team Garuda, the Indonesian side is making history by reaching the semi-final stage of the competition for the first time. Indonesia is looking to qualify to the Summer Olympics for the first time since the 1956 games in Melbourne.

For Vidi Viciyandrie, an Indonesian fan leader, the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 provides the community with a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate their culture whilst supporting their team on the road to Paris.

“Football is a part of our soul. It is the most popular sport in Indonesia,” said Viciyandre who moved to Qatar with his family in 2007.“It is wonderful to see so many spectators in the stand standing behind our team, wearing our national colors and singing our songs.”

Indonesia have had an impressive run at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, beating Australia and Jordan in the group stage before setting aside Korea Republic in the quarterfinals in a thrilling penalty shoot-out. Team Garuda has been putting on scintillating displays on the pitch in front of raucous crowds throughout the tournament.

“As a fan leader, my role is to ensure that our fans are able to purchase tickets, and that we get the necessary permits to bring in banners and drums,” added Viciyandre who works in the oil and gas sector.“But most importantly, I am there in the stands to orchestrate the wonderful visual displays and chants that are our supporters are known for.”

Team Garuda will have a chance to make history on Wednesday 27 April when they face Uzbekistan at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, kick-off 5pm.

The winner of that match will book a spot at the Summer Olympics in Paris. Should Indonesia fail to win on Wednesday, they will have another chance in the 3rd/4th place match against either Iraq or Japan.

“It will be a dream to see our team in the Paris Olympics. I am sure that there will be thousands of Team Garuda fans supporting our team during the games,” said Viciyandre who works closely with Ultras Garuda Qatar, the leading Indonesian supporters group in the country.“Our fans are always a dominant force in any stadium. Watching our team, our people and our supporters in the stands is an indescribable feeling.”

Qatar is hosting the AFC U23 Asian CupTM for the second time, having previously organized it in 2016. This is the first time that the tournament is being played on FIFA World Cup stadiums. The top three teams qualify automatically to the Summer Olympics in Paris, with the fourth-place team vying for a final spot in a play-off against an African team.

Qatar is hosting the AFC U23 Asian CupTM for the second time, having previously organized it in 2016. This is the first time that the tournament is being played on FIFA World Cup stadiums. The top three teams qualify automatically to the Summer Olympics in Paris, with the fourth-place team vying for a final spot in a play-off against an African team.