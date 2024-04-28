Talabat Customers In Qatar Donate Qr2mn During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat, the leading online delivery platform in the Mena region, facilitated the donation of QR2mn to support communities in need during the holy month of Ramadan, a statement said on Sunday.

Funds raised through in-app donations have been directed to trusted charities and humanitarian organisations working across the country.

In line with its commitment to global standards, talabat leveraged its local knowledge and cutting-edge technology to create a smooth in-app donation option. Partnering with reputable charities allowed talabat to effectively distribute vital food supplies to more than 75,000 beneficiaries that needed them the most.

Customers across Qatar offered immense support, contributing an amount of QR2mn through in-app donations during the month of Ramadan. talabat's partnership with leading local charities and philanthropic organisations in Doha, amplified the reach of the donations to ensure that crucial food assistance reached underprivileged communities.

The primary charity partners of talabat in Qatar are: Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Education Above All, and Qatar Cancer Society. Commenting on the donations and their impact, talabat managing director Francisco Miguel De Sousa said :“This Ramadan, we witnessed a remarkable display of compassion from our customers and unwavering dedication from our charity partners. Thanks to their combined efforts, we were able to help facilitate donations to continue supporting those in need. At talabat, we are committed to leveraging our platform for positive social impact and fostering a spirit of giving that extends far beyond Ramadan.”

