DELIVERING CHANGE – THE WOMEN POWERING THE LOGISTICS SECTOR

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) According to a report by McKinsey & Company, nine in ten women under the age of 30 want to be promoted to the next level, and three in four aspire to become senior leaders. FedEx has been working for decades to empower women in what is perceived to be a male-dominated sector, and to advance their careers through training and mentorship.



At FedEx, women are making a difference across the organization and challenging biases. The company recognizes people as individuals and knows that treating everyone equally does not necessarily mean treating them the same.



FedEx has an Equal Opportunity Policy, ensuring no team member receives unfair treatment on the grounds of gender, age, or nationality when applying for a position or accessing mentorship or development opportunities.



FedEx also has a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council which helps build on existing initiatives and programs and continually identifies areas for improvement.



At the heart of this commitment, gender equality lies in training, mentorship and support for women, helping them progress through the ranks and providing them the tools for success – helping prepare female team members for management roles.



Maryam’s mission







is the Manager for Global Service Provider (GSP)* Operations for FedEx in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region, based in Dubai. Maryam has risen through the ranks, with an impressive career which began in 2007 as a part-time customer service agent.



Today, her role as a manager sees her handling operations across 22 countries, from Qatar and Pakistan to Morocco and Tunisia, to name a few.



Maryam’s commitment to FedEx has seen her gain a wide array of knowledge, thanks to her ambitious career progression – through customer service, sales and now, GSP operations. And while her success is down to her tenacity and drive, the ongoing training, learning and development programs FedEx offers has undoubtedly played an important role.



She says it is important to learn every day: “With this mindset, you can seize the right opportunities to grow your career. I feel empowered, supported and respected at FedEx – and now, I’m happy to mentor and help train other women, too.”



Just eight months after joining FedEx back in 2007, Maryam jumped at the chance to become a full-time customer service representative. In 2010, she joined the sales team and was promoted to a new role, Senior Sales Coordinator.



“Then in 2015, I joined the GSP department, first as Executive Assistant to the Managing Director of GSP Operations, then as GSP Specialist in 2017, Senior GSP Specialist in 2019 and lastly, as GSP Manager in 2022,” she explains.



For Maryam, hard work certainly pays off. In her 17 years with FedEx, she has been recognized and rewarded with several accolades, including an award for quality-driven management. Maryam’s journey from a part-time customer service agent, through sales to her current management role within the GSP department underlines the supportive environment FedEx offers women.



During her FedEx journey, Maryam has taken full advantage of the learning tools offered by the company on its immersive online learning platform. Prior to becoming a manager, she obtained the Quality Driven Management (QDM) expert certification and completed iLEAD which is a management preparation training. Now, Maryam is enrolled in the FedEx Global Leadership program.



Reflecting on her experiences, Maryam believes one of the most important qualities she has learned is self-belief.



“Accept new challenges and seek support when needed,” she advises. “Success does not come in one go, so celebrate the small wins and be persistent in achieving your goals, even when you face obstacles. In the end, you will either achieve your goal or learn from the experience – this is a success either way!”



The GSP manager thoroughly enjoys her current role, and the fact that no two days are the same. She is now committed to supporting the career development of others – and to stepping outside her comfort zone when required.



“I have progressively gained more confidence during my FedEx career. As a QDM expert, I know it is essential to view failures as opportunities. Like we say in Kenya, hakuna matata.”



Varduhi’s vision







Varduhi Minasyan is the Accounting & Controls Manager for the MEISA region, also based in Dubai; another empowered woman who is rising through the ranks at FedEx, thanks to the support, training and nurturing environment the company offers.



She joined FedEx in 2018 as Senior Internal Auditor and spent the first three years with the company taking part in several in-house development programs – including LEAP, and SAFe Agile which is business agility training.



Through such programs, and by offering women professionals a wider range of opportunities, FedEx strives to create rewarding career paths for its team members, which also improves talent retention.



“FedEx gives its team members many opportunities to learn and grow,” Varduhi enthuses. “It is up to you to grab them. With the support of some amazing FedEx mentors and leaders, I learned how to overcome the fear of failure and grow outside of my comfort zone.”



“My training has helped me to challenge myself, be confident, leverage on feedback and identify who I want to be as a leader,” she adds. “I am grateful for the opportunities FedEx provides to learn, grow, embrace change, and take the leap to grow in your career.”



Adapting to change with a positive mindset was the biggest learning curve, Varduhi concedes, but the career benefits of integrating this skill have been considerable.



“Moving from internal audit to finance, while stepping into a leadership role at the same time made me embrace the unknown and lean on the support system of people around me. Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable helped me embrace discomfort as part of my growth journey and enjoy the process with self-care,” she explains.



Today, Varduhi says she is inspired to support other women in their career development.



“Throughout my career, I have personally benefited and experienced first-hand the impact that mentors and firm supporters of diversity and gender equality can have. I hope to inspire and empower other women and young girls to be heard and seen.”



Inspiring others



Underlining the delicate balance women still have to play in terms of maintaining a high profile, successful career, and family life, both women think of family when it comes to who and what inspires them.



Varduhi says she is inspired to succeed most by her children: “My two sons make me want to be a better person and a caring leader that makes a positive impact. A mom that they are proud of.”



Maryam sees her entire family as her biggest inspiration: “My parent’s determination to ensure I got a good education, and my husband and family for supporting me during my journey. We want to set an example for our two beautiful daughters - our biggest pride - and want the very best for them,” she concludes.



And Varduhi takes the last word: “What I like most about my job is the opportunity to work with talented, caring, and passionate people who make a difference – and the endless possibility to learn and try new things.”







MENAFN19032024007467016103ID1107993877