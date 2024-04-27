Trial Run Of Amman-Zarqa Bus Set To Begin In May

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, announced on Saturday that the trial operation of the Amman-Zarqa Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system will start on May 15.

This announcement came as the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) received 48 King Long buses, with capacities ranging between 62 and 70 passengers, at a total cost of JD7.584 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These buses, powered by EUOR 5 diesel engines, which are environmentally friendly, will operate on the BRT route between Amman and Zarqa.

Shawarbeh said that the expansion of public transportation services continues within the municipality's borders, adding that there is another tender in progress to buy 15 e-buses that will join the fleet by the end of the year.

Fayyad Messis, general manager of King Long buses at the Central Trading and Auto Company, said that the company is keen to equip these buses with the latest technologies and designs to suit and operate on this route.

Hussein Irbeihat, executive fleet director at GAM, said that the municipality is committed to introduce the best buses that focus on environmental aspects and passenger comfort.

He noted that the Central Trading and Auto Company is obligated to provide maintenance for two years for these buses, ensuring their continuous operation and maintenance according to the manufacturer's instructions and recommendations.

Irbeihat pointed out that introducing these buses aims to alleviate the transportation problem, reduce the number of vehicles between Amman and Zarqa, achieve the strategies prepared for the transportation system and road safety, reduce noise, and address environment pollution and climate change.