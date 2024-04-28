Who Is Sahil Khan? Actor Offered THIS To Be Part Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahadev betting app case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan, who was arrested in Chhattisgarh by the SIT of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell after the Bombay High Court rejected his petition for interim bail, was offered

Rs 4 cr to be part of this

year's

'Bigg Boss

OTT'

Due to his fitness dedication, gorgeous appearance, enormous fan base, and entrepreneurship, Sahil Khan is always in demand. So it's no wonder he gets rich and attractive offers.

A report says Sahil was given a spot on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. He was even promised Rs. 8 crores for his attendance! The actor graciously refused the lucrative offer, the story said.

Sahil flew from Dubai to Mumbai for interrogation by the Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Rs. 15,000 crore Mahadev betting app fraud case, a source said.

The Bigg Boss team reached him in the city.

OTT with this fantastic offer. Celebrities seldom receive this much for the show.



According to the source, Sahil declined the offer due to his lack of interest at this moment. However, this merely confirms Sahil's continued popularity and strong fan base.

Sahil Khan still revels in his 2022 Guinness World Record break. His much-anticipated feature starring Sharman Joshi, his Style (2001) co-star, is also coming out.

The masala film is shot primarily in Abu Dhabi and directed by Sam Khan. Milap Zaveri, famed for his witty one-liners, wrote it. The film's title should be confirmed soon.