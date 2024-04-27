Egyptian PM To Represent President Al-Sisi At World Economic Forum Meeting In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is set to depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday evening to represent President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development. The meeting will be held on April 28 and 29.

The Prime Minister's schedule includes attending forum sessions and several meetings and engagements.

The special meeting, themed“International Cooperation, Growth and Energy for Development,” is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, including heads of state, senior officials, international experts, and representatives from various sectors.

The forum's discussions will focus on finding common solutions to global economic challenges, including humanitarian, climate, and economic issues. The meeting is seen as an opportunity for world leaders to collaborate and create positive global impacts.

“With geopolitical tensions and socio-economic disparities deepening divides globally, international collaboration and purposeful dialogue have never been more urgent,” said Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum.“The Special Meeting 2024 provides an opportunity for leaders from across sectors and geographies to turn ideas into action and unlock scalable solutions to the many interconnected challenges we face.”

“At this global inflection point, revitalizing international collaboration has never been more important,” said Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia.“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proud to host this critical meeting as an established and dynamic global platform for thought leadership, solutions and action. We are committed to working together to ensure that progress for one part of the world does not come at the expense of another, and to co-author a shared future that is secure, stable and sustainable.”