(MENAFN) In an article published by North Korean state news agency KCNA, international affairs analyst Kang Jin Song issued a stark warning regarding the potential consequences of the AUKUS pact's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Kang expressed concerns that plans for the AUKUS countries to collaborate with Japan and South Korea on advanced military technology could escalate tensions and transform the region into a "touch-and-go nuclear minefield."



The AUKUS pact, initially formed in 2021 between the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, has drawn criticism from Kang, who labeled the alliance as a "confrontation ship" with sinister intentions. He alleged that the primary aim of the group is to encroach upon China's sphere of influence by bolstering military infrastructure and implementing an integrated deterrence strategy.



Kang cautioned against the expansion of AUKUS, emphasizing the need for vigilance among the "peace camp in the region and the rest of the world." He urged stakeholders to remain vigilant against what he perceives as Washington's relentless efforts to expand its alliance network without limits, particularly targeting China as a central state.



The analyst's remarks come in response to recent statements by the defense chiefs of the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, indicating their consideration of collaboration with Japan and potential inclusion of South Korea, Canada, and New Zealand as partners in the AUKUS pact. While AUKUS proponents maintain that the partnership is focused on technology sharing and not a formal military alliance, Kang's warnings underscore the growing concerns surrounding its geopolitical implications.



As discussions surrounding the expansion of AUKUS continue, Kang's commentary serves as a reminder of the potential ramifications for regional stability and the delicate balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region.

