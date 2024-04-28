Karnataka CM Announces SIT Probe Into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into serious sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. This decision follows the emergence of numerous obscene videos circulating in Hassan district, purportedly showing women being assaulted.

For several days, the district has been abuzz with the distribution of two or three pen drives containing many video clips, allegedly linked to MP Prajwal Revanna. These clips, which have also found their way onto social media platforms, depict disturbing images of sexual assault, leading to widespread outrage and concern.

Amidst claims from Revanna that the videos are morphed and are a targeted smear campaign against him, the authenticity of the footage remains in question. This controversy escalated as the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, intervened by penning a letter to the Chief Minister, urging a thorough investigation into these serious claims.

Responding to the growing public demand for clarity and justice, CM Siddaramaiah has tasked the SIT with uncovering the truth behind these allegations. The investigative team will examine the origins and validity of the videos and determine the extent of any criminal activities.

Adding to the complexity, the police reports indicate that MP Prajwal Revanna has left the country, which has sparked further speculation.