Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan Arrested; Read Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Mumbai Police detained actor and influencer Sahil Khan for his suspected participation in the Mahadev betting app scandal. The Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) in Chhattisgarh nabbed him after the Bombay High Court denied his request for pre-arrest bail.



Earlier,

the SIT summoned Sahil and three others for questioning in December 2023, but he did not appear.

He claimed to be a brand promoter under contract with M/s. Isports247, promoting The Lion Book brand, and denied any direct affiliation with the betting site. However, the police stated that he was a co-owner of the app. He is

being transported

to Mumbai via Raipur. According to the police, he was a partner at Lotus App 247 and will be brought before the court this afternoon.



Sahil revealed that his contract was for 24 months and included a monthly payment of 3 lakhs for posting promotional films on his social network. Despite this, the judge denied his bail application, noting his direct role in the criminal activity. Sahil, well known for his performances in Style and Excuse Me, has turned his attention to fitness, founding Divine Nutrition, which sells workout supplements.



Back in

2023,

it was reported

that the criminal branch, which was

investigating the Mahadev betting app case,

called Sahil Khan and three others to record their testimony on December 15.

However, Khan did not submit himself to the authorities for questioning and continued to use social media during that time. He also shared a photo of himself lounging in a pool, captioned "Good morning, Jumma Mubarak."

This

drew attention and criticism since he seemed to ignore the police summons.



According to IANS, Sahil Khan, a fitness instructor and YouTuber,

reportedly

organised celebrity meetings to promote the app and entice more people to use it. The issue, which is being investigated concurrently by the Enforcement Directorate, has placed numerous other Bollywood celebrities under scrutiny following a crackdown on various betting and gambling applications by

various

authorities.

