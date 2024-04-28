TUC 2024: Young Indian Women's Team Registers Second Straight Win To Assure QF Berth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Indian women's team assured themselves of quarterfinals spot in the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 with a facile 4-1 win over Singapore in their Group A clash in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

The young squad, which had defeated Canada 4-1 in their group opener, came back after Yeo Jia Min got the better of Ashmita Chaliha 21-15, 21-18 in the first singles.

National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra restored parity by winning the doubles rubber 21-15, 21-16 against Xiao En Heng and Yu Jia Jin before Isharani Baruah gave the Asian Champions the lead, beating Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16 in just 31 minutes.

Former junior national champions Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then wrapped up the tie for India with a thumping 21-8, 21-11 win over Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Michelle Zan.

Anmol Kharab then maintained her unbeaten record in the third and final singles with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Lee Xin Yi Megan.

India will now be facing formidable China in the last group clash on Tuesday.

Results:

India bt Singapore 4-1 (Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min 15-21, 18-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra bt Xiao En Heng/Yu Jia Jin 21-15, 21-16; Isharani Baruah bt Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker bt Lai Yi Ting Elsa and Michelle Zan 21-8, 21-11, Anmol Kharab bt Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15, 21-13.