TUC 2024: Young Indian Women's Team Registers Second Straight Win To Assure QF Berth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Indian women's team assured themselves of quarterfinals spot in the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 with a facile 4-1 win over Singapore in their Group A clash in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.
The young squad, which had defeated Canada 4-1 in their group opener, came back after Yeo Jia Min got the better of Ashmita Chaliha 21-15, 21-18 in the first singles.
National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra restored parity by winning the doubles rubber 21-15, 21-16 against Xiao En Heng and Yu Jia Jin before Isharani Baruah gave the Asian Champions the lead, beating Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16 in just 31 minutes.
Former junior national champions Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then wrapped up the tie for India with a thumping 21-8, 21-11 win over Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Michelle Zan.
Anmol Kharab then maintained her unbeaten record in the third and final singles with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Lee Xin Yi Megan.
India will now be facing formidable China in the last group clash on Tuesday.
Results:
India bt Singapore 4-1 (Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min 15-21, 18-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra bt Xiao En Heng/Yu Jia Jin 21-15, 21-16; Isharani Baruah bt Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker bt Lai Yi Ting Elsa and Michelle Zan 21-8, 21-11, Anmol Kharab bt Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15, 21-13.
MENAFN28042024000231011071ID1108147287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.