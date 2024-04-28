Biden group not sure America`s help will assist Ukraine win war

(MENAFN) According to a report by Politico, officials within the Biden administration are expressing skepticism regarding the potential impact of the latest $61 billion in American aid allocated for Ukraine on the ongoing conflict with Russia. President Joe Biden recently signed a USD95 billion foreign aid package, which included provisions for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The passage of this legislation by the Senate marked the resolution of a protracted standoff between Democrats and Republicans that had persisted since the autumn.



Politico's report, citing unnamed sources within the Biden administration, highlights concerns about the shifting dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine. The prolonged delay in Congress reportedly led to shortages of weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian forces, prompting doubts about the immediate effectiveness of the aid package.



One official emphasized the immediate goal of halting Ukrainian losses and helping the country regain momentum in the conflict. However, they cautioned that military operations are complex, and while the aid may ultimately provide Ukraine with the necessary resources to prevail, success is not guaranteed.



Additionally, a senior Democratic Senate aide echoed these sentiments, raising questions about whether increased United States aid can lead to a definitive victory for Ukraine or merely serve as a temporary deterrent against Russian forces. The ongoing debate within policy circles revolves around defining what a winning outcome for Ukraine would entail at this stage of the conflict.



The Politico report underscores the uncertainties surrounding the effectiveness of United States assistance in shaping the outcome of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. As discussions continue, policymakers grapple with the complexities of military operations and the broader geopolitical implications of the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.

