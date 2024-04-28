Kremlin prepares to retaliate against possible EU sanctions on Russian LNG operations

(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Saturday its intentions to explore strategies to counter any sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, which Moscow vehemently denounces as illegitimate. The statement comes amidst reports from three EU sources indicating that the European Commission is poised to propose a new sanctions package, which would include measures targeting Russian LNG for the first time. These measures are said to encompass restrictions on transshipment operations within the EU and actions against three specific Russian LNG projects.



Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, expressed concerns over the potential ramifications of such sanctions, asserting that they would ultimately serve the interests of the United States. Peskov warned that any additional restrictions imposed by the EU could lead to increased costs for acquiring gas in the European energy sector, potentially affecting consumers and businesses across the continent.



The move towards sanctioning Russian LNG operations follows recent developments in the European Parliament, where lawmakers voted in favor of adopting rules enabling European governments to prohibit imports of Russian LNG. These rules aim to empower member states to prevent Russian companies from reserving storage space in the gas infrastructure, thereby offering a legal mechanism to block Russian gas supplies.



It's worth noting that while the EU has thus far refrained from imposing sanctions directly on Russian gas, the prospect of restrictions on LNG operations introduces a new dimension to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Despite the availability of alternative solutions through the new gas import rules, major importers within the EU have yet to indicate their willingness to utilize these measures, underscoring the complexity of the situation and the challenges involved in navigating the energy landscape amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

