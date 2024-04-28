'No Woman Safe In Bengal': Attack On South Kolkata Kasba Mondal President By 'TMC Goons' Sparks Outrage |WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Bengal BJP leader Saraswati Sarkar sustained severe head injuries on Saturday evening after she was attacked by Trinamool Congress goons in Kolkata. In a video shared by BJP's co-inchage of West Bengal Amit Malviya, Sarkar can be seen bleeding profusely.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "No woman is safe in West Bengal.

Last night, TMC goons targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP's Kasba Mondal President (in South Kolkata). Mamata Banerjee is a colossal disaster as Home Minister of Bengal. Imagine if Kolkata is not safe, how bad would #Sandeshkhali be. People of Bengal will respond to these atrocities."

Please note: Videos below contain graphic content. Viewers discretion advised