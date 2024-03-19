South Korea Pet Food Market Size, Growth, Demand, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ South Korea Pet Food Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The South Korea pet food market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the South Korea Pet Food Industry:

Increased Focus on Specialized and Health-Oriented Pet Food:

A major factor driving the market is the increased focus on specialized and health-oriented pet food products. With rising awareness about pet health and nutrition, pet owners are seeking products that cater to specific dietary needs and health conditions of pets, such as obesity, diabetes, and food allergies. This has led to a surge in demand for organic, natural, and preservative-free pet food. The market is also witnessing a growing trend of functional pet foods, which include added benefits such as improved digestion, coat health, and joint support. Additionally, the trend towards humanization of pets has led to pet owners seeking products that mirror their own dietary preferences, such as non-GMO, gluten-free, or vegan options, further fueling this market segment.

Demographic Changes and Urban Lifestyle:

South Korea's growing geriatric population and decreasing birth rate are leading to a rise in single-person households, where pets often play the role of companions. This demographic shift is influencing pet ownership patterns, with a growing preference for smaller pets that are easier to manage in urban settings. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for pet food products tailored to the needs of these smaller breeds. The urban lifestyle also means busier schedules for pet owners, leading to a growing preference for convenient pet food options such as ready-to-eat meals and snacks. This shift is compelling pet food manufacturers to innovate and offer products that align with the fast-paced, convenience-oriented lifestyle of urban consumers.

Technological Innovations:

Technological innovations and product diversification are also key factors propelling the South Korean pet food market. Advanced technologies in food processing and packaging are enabling manufacturers to produce higher quality pet food with longer shelf life and enhanced nutritional value. Moreover, the market is witnessing a diversification in product offerings, ranging from gourmet meals and customized diet plans to breed-specific formulations. This diversification is driven by the need to cater to a wide range of preferences and requirements among pet owners. Additionally, the integration of technology in distribution and marketing, such as through e-commerce platforms and digital advertising, is making it easier for consumers to discover and access a variety of pet food products.

South Korea Pet Food Market Trends:

Competitive Landscape:



Cargill Incorporated

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. (Colgate-Palmolive Company)

Mars Incorporated

Nestlé S.A. WellPet LLC

South Korea Pet Food Market Report Segmentation:

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats Others

On the basis of pet type, the market has been divided into dogs, cats, and others.

By Product Type:

Dry Pet Foods

Wet Pet Foods

Veterinary Diets

Treats and Snacks Others

On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into dry pet foods, wet pet foods, veterinary diets, treats and snacks, and others.

By Ingredient Type:

Animal-Derived

Plant-Derived

Cereals and Cereal Derivatives Others

On the basis of ingredient type, the market has been divided into animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others.

Regional Insights:

Seoul Capital Area

Yeongnam (Southeastern Region)

Honam (Southwestern Region)

Hoseo (Central Region) Others

On the basis of region, the market has been divided into Seoul Capital Area, Yeongnam (Southeastern Region), Honam (Southwestern Region), Hoseo (Central Region), and others.



