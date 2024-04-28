Ukrainian results in damage to Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar region

(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region reported on Saturday that the Slavyansk oil refinery suffered damage in an attack orchestrated by Ukrainian drones. Roman Siniagovsky, the head of the Slavyansk Administrative Region, conveyed via the Telegram application that the refinery was subjected to a total of nine attacks, targeting storage tanks and the distillation column. While a fire did break out in a small area of the refinery, local emergency services swiftly responded and managed to extinguish it.



Despite the damage inflicted, Siniagovsky noted that the storage tanks remained intact due to the implementation of a coordinated protection system. However, the distillation column sustained significant damage. He emphasized the collaborative efforts of various responsible agencies in containing the situation and extinguishing the fire promptly.



Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones over the Krasnodar region, in addition to two other drones over the Crimean Peninsula. The escalating drone attacks have raised concerns about the security and stability of key infrastructure facilities in the region.



In response to the attacks, Russian oil producers have reportedly curtailed fuel production in April compared to the same period last year. According to sources cited by the Russian newspaper Kommersant, the production of high-octane gasoline decreased by 0.8 percent from April 1st to April 23rd compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, amounting to 2.57 million tons. This decline in production continues a trend observed since the beginning of the year, with production down by 0.6 percent, reaching 13.08 million tons. The ongoing disruptions underscore the challenges posed by the conflict and its impact on critical sectors of the Russian economy.



