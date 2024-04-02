E-KYC Market 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“e-KYC Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

The global e-KYC market size reached US$ 673.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,398.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.71% during 2024-2032.

e-KYC, or electronic know your customer, is a digital process used by businesses and institutions to verify the identity of their customers or clients remotely. It serves as a means of authentication in various industries such as banking, finance, telecommunications, and online services. E-KYC is manufactured through a combination of advanced technologies including biometrics, encryption, and secure databases. The importance of e-KYC lies in its ability to streamline customer onboarding processes, enhance security measures, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. By digitizing the KYC process, businesses can reduce paperwork, minimize errors, and significantly decrease the time required for customer verification. Additionally, e-KYC helps in preventing identity theft, fraud, and money laundering activities, safeguarding both businesses and customers.

Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report):



https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-kyc-market/requestsample



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



63 Moons Technologies Limited

Acuant Inc

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd

GB Group plc

GIEOM Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Jumio

Onfido

Panamax Inc

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Trulioo

Trust Stamp Wipro Limited

e-KYC Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization of services across various industries is fostering the adoption of e-KYC solutions as businesses seek efficient and secure methods for customer verification. Additionally, the rising stringent regulatory requirements aimed at preventing fraud and money laundering further drive the demand for robust e-KYC systems is impelling market growth. Moreover, the rise in online transactions and remote services due to technological advancements and changing consumer preferences fuels the need for reliable identity verification solutions is driving market growth.

Furthermore, the growing emergence of advanced technologies such as biometrics and AI enhances the accuracy and efficiency of e-KYC processes, offering businesses a competitive edge in the market is further contributing to market growth. In line with this, the increasing integration of e-KYC with other emerging technologies such as blockchain and machine learning is opening up new possibilities for enhanced security and efficiency in identity verification processes, driving market growth.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-kyc-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Identity Authentication and Matching

Video Verification

Digital ID Schemes Enhanced vs Simplified Due Diligence

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by End User:



Banks

Financial Institutions

E-payment Service Providers

Telecom Companies

Government Entities Insurance Companies

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

Us:

IMARC

Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email:



Tel

No:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163