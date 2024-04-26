Mindcypress Hosts Successful IFRS Webinar For Finance Professionals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MindCypress is proud to announce the successful hosting of its IFRS webinar for finance professionals. The webinar was held on 18th April 2024 and garnered a considerable number of participants from various countries. To ensure that the session is insightful and interesting, MindCypress invited Vinay Nahar, a leading expert in the finance industry with praiseworthy achievements and knowledge. He was invited to share his knowledge on the topic: Property Plant and Equipment: 'Initial Recognition of a property plant and equipment as per IAS'.



"We are delighted to have hosted such a successful webinar on an integral IFRS topic, essential for finance professionals worldwide to have knowledge of.," said the Director at MindCypress. "At MindCypress, we are committed to providing high-quality and relevant learning opportunities to professionals, and this webinar was a testament to that commitment."



During the webinar, participants gained valuable insights into the complexities of initial recognition of property, plant, and equipment (PPE) in accordance with IFRS standards. Led by the expert trainer, the session covered key principles, guidelines, and practical considerations related to the initial recognition process, including:



Overview of IFRS Framework for PPE

Criteria for Recognition and Measurement

Valuation Methods and Techniques

Disclosure Requirements and Best Practices

Case Studies and Real-World Examples

Much to the Edtech's delight, the webinar garnered positive feedback from participants, who commended the depth of content, clarity regarding the topic and relevance to their professional financial roles. They also appreciated the opportunity to engage with the instructor for clearing doubts and meaningful discussions about the challenges and opportunities associated with IFRS compliance.



About MindCypress



In addition to webinars, MindCypress offers a wide range of online courses and professional development programs designed to meet the needs of finance professionals at every stage of their careers. From foundational concepts to advanced topics, MindCypress provides accessible, practical, and relevant training that equips learners with the expertise they need to succeed in today's fast-paced business environment.



