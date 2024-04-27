Khasawneh Arrives In Riyadh For World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, April 27 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which starts Sunday.The two-day Forum will discuss international cooperation, growth and energy with the participation of leaders, officials and international experts.Khasawneh is scheduled to participate in a special session, Monday, on the Israeli war on Gaza and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the embattled enclave.Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, will also participate in the Gaza discussions.Attending the Forum activities from Jordan are Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the Minister of State for Prime Minister's Affairs, Ibrahim Jazi, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, Finance Minister Mohamad Ississ and the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Touqan.