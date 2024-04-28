'My Marks Matters, Not My Facial Hair': UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam Shuts Trolls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prachi Nigam, who scored 98.5% in this year's Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board exams, has spoken out against online bullies who have targeted her because of her facial hair. She remarked that her academic achievements were more important than her beauty.

“When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matters, not my facial hair,” Prachi stated, remaining unaffected by the negative comments about her appearance.

Prachi also expressed appreciation to people who supported her amid the internet harassment and criticism of her appearance.

"When my photograph was uploaded on social media as the UP Board examination winner, several people mocked me. At the same time, there were some who encouraged me. I want to thank everyone," she stated.

Prachi remained unfazed by the criticism, stating,“Those who feel weird about my facial hair can continue trolling, it doesn't make a difference.”

"Even Chanyakya was trolled for his appearance and looks, but it didn't bother him," she remarked, according to an NDTV story.

Prachi's photo, shared after the announcement of the UP board results, garnered significant attention and sparked debate on social media.

While some criticized her facial hair, others praised the teenager's achievement in the board test. Following the overwhelming trolling, the internet community came together in support of Prachi, criticizing the harsh remarks and expressing worry for her safety.

According to reports, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke with Prachi and encouraged her to focus on her education and pursue her aspirations. Vadra complimented Prachi on her Board exam achievements and advised her not to be impacted by such trolling.