Fenerbahce secures 2-1 win over Besiktas in Istanbul derby

(MENAFN) In the latest Istanbul derby of the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Besiktas on Saturday. The match took a dramatic turn as Besiktas found themselves down to 10 men early on, following Mohamed Al Musrati's expulsion with a straight red card in the 25th minute. Al Musrati's aggressive challenge on Fred led to his dismissal at Ulker Stadium.



Despite being a man down, Besiktas faced an uphill battle against a determined Fenerbahce side. Just five minutes after Al Musrati's sending off, Fenerbahce capitalized on their numerical advantage and broke the deadlock. Michy Batshuayi found the back of the net with a close-range finish, courtesy of an assist from Dusan Tadic, putting Fenerbahce in the lead.



Fenerbahce further solidified their advantage in the 69th minute when Irfan Can Kahveci displayed his prowess with a classy left-footed goal from inside the penalty box. Sebastian Szymanski provided the assist for Kahveci's goal, extending Fenerbahce's lead to 2-0.



However, Besiktas refused to go down without a fight, and Cenk Tosun, who came off the bench in the 78th minute, managed to narrow the deficit to one with a goal in the 82nd minute. Despite their late surge, Besiktas ultimately fell short as Fenerbahce held on to secure the victory.



With this result, Fenerbahce currently sits in second place on the league table with 89 points after 34 matchdays, while Besiktas occupies the fifth position with 51 points. Meanwhile, Galatasaray leads the Turkish Super Lig standings with 93 points, highlighting the intense competition and excitement in Turkish football.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147449