IBN Technologies Ltd (Cloudibn) And TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL) Forge Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) CloudIBN boasts specialized expertise in managed SOC & Cloud Services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including VAPT, SIEM consulting, EDR/XDR, Cloud Deployment & Migration, with a strong focus on 24/7 Monitoring & Incident Response. With an illustrious 25-year track record, CloudIBN holds prestigious recognition as a Microsoft Managed Service Provider (MSP) and maintains compliance with ISO 27001, GDPR, and CMMI-5 standards.



The partnership with TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL) opens avenues for CloudIBN to offer its esteemed clients access to a wide range of products from the TTSL Business Services portfolio. These include:

1 Leased Line: Secure connectivity starting from 10 Mbps 1:1, with flexible link upgrade

2 & SDWAN: Tailored solutions to connect all branches under MPLS technology or

3 Office Services: Secure connectivity with SIP-TRUNK PRI, starting from 10 Mbps 1:1, and 30 Channel SIP-TRUNK at an attractive monthly

4: Cloud-based voice communication service, ideal for toll-free, IVR, and

5: Platform, Chatbot, CRM WhatsApp Integration, Web Hook

6 Business: Caller ID, Spam Blocking, Call Recording, SMS, Chat, and Contact

7: Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Azure DevOps, Sentinel, Defender, and

8 Workspace: Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Calendar, Forms, Sites, Chat, and more.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings. It enables us to offer our clients a broader range of cutting-edge solutions, furthering our commitment to delivering excellence in managed SOC & Cloud Services," said Surendra Bairagi, Global Business Head at CloudIBN.

About IBN Technologies Ltd (CloudIBN): CloudIBN is a leading provider of managed SOC & Cloud Services, catering to clients globally with a focus on 24x7 security, compliance, and reliability.

About TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL): TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL) is a pioneer in telecommunications, delivering innovative solutions to businesses across various sectors.

