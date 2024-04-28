IAS Officer Suhas LY Bags Silver In Spanish Para Badminton International

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) IAS officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj won silver medal in Spanish Para Badminton International in Toledo, Spain.
Yathiraj, a Paralympic silver medallist, lost to Frenchman Lucas Mazur 18-21, 6-21 in the men's singles SL4 final.
"Won Silver Medal in Spanish Open ( Level 1) Para Badminton Championships 2024 held at Toledo, Spain from 23rd to 27th April," Suhas posted in X.
Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar clinched the men's singles title on SL 3 category after beating Olelsansr Chrykov 21-11, 21-13 in the final.
