'My Kids Are Not Interested In Me; They Don't Listen To Me', Aamir Khan Complains About His Children

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Aamir Khan has complained that his children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao, do not listen to him. When members of the film business send their children to Aamir to refine their perspective on acting, his children implore him not to tell them what to do.

As Aamir came to Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', the actor shared the "pain of his heart."

He said, "My children just don't listen to me. Sometimes

I

feel our generation

is stuck

in the middle. We used to listen to our parents. We thought our children would listen to us. Our time will also come, as Ranveer Singh has said. But when we became parents, our children had changed.

They

just

don't listen to us.

First, our parents scolded us

and

now our children are doing the same."

Aamir remembered that his

buddy in the profession, actor

Jackie Shroff, had asked him to counsel Tiger Shroff before

he became

an actor.

"Jaggu (Jackie Shroff) is a great buddy of mine. So, when his son Tiger Shroff was about to

make his business debut, Jaggu informed me, "He is my son." Meet him once and converse with him. "Just see how he is," the '3 Idiots' star said.

Not just Jackie, Aamir continued, "Many individuals in the industry contact me to meet and guide their children. They remark, "They (our kids) will hang out with you and learn something."

However, Aamir's children

do not

consult him for counsel.

"However, my children are not interested in me.

They

never

follow my

advise.

And when I offer them counsel, they say, 'Papa' (indicating that he should not tell them what to do).

Aamir then joked with Kapil, saying, "You were correct when you said, 'Ghar ki

murgi

dal

barabar.'

He further stated that

not only

his

children,

but

even his sisters, Farhat and Nikhat Khan, do not listen to him.

"My sister Farhat,

who is

an excellent actor, does not listen to me when I advise her to appear in films. "She is so good," Aamir said.

Aamir Khan has two children with his first wife, Reena Dutta: Ira and Junaid. He has a kid named Azad with his ex-wife

Kiran

Rao.

