MEEZA Launches Its Artificial Intelligence Platform 'MEEZA.AI'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MEEZA unveiled its artificial intelligence portal platform“MEEZA” with the aim of enabling business solutions and contributing to overcoming various challenges across sectors such as cybersecurity, smart cities, healthcare, media, judiciary, entertainment, and sports.

Under the theme“Unlocking Business Possibilities,” the launch of this platform was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, along with several high-level guests from various fields, as well as the senior management team of the company.

In addition to the conventional artificial intelligence features that were unveiled to the public in 2023, such as natural language chat interfaces, AI now aids businesses and organizations in sifting through extensive volumes of documents and data sourced from their own establishments or globally, if preferred.

This enables them to make well-informed decisions and choices based on historical and present trends, ultimately driving efficiency for a more productive future.

These novel applications of artificial intelligence within enterprises represent pioneering advancements at the forefront of digital transformation in both commercial enterprises and government sectors.

MEEZA's new enterprise platform, MEEZA, accelerates the production and deployment of AI-related business use cases, in collaboration with major AI technology companies worldwide as well as startups at the forefront of key sectors.

Furthermore, MEEZA provides a secure forum for exchanging ideas and development initiatives, in partnership with Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) , enabling our community to access world-class researchers in this field, bolstering our efforts to produce locally based innovations built on advanced knowledge and institutional foundation in Qatar.

Acting CEO of MEEZA Mohsen Nasser Al Marri said:“We are very proud to launch MEEZA, which provides an efficient platform facilitating the work of companies and organizations operating in various fields such as cybersecurity, healthcare, media, judiciary, entertainment, and sports, at a time when artificial intelligence is asserting itself forcefully, and companies are making significant investments in it.