Showcasing French Expertise in Media & Technology Innovations at CABSAT 2024

May 21-23 @ Dubai World Trade Center



Dubai May 17, 2024 – Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy announces the participation of twelve leading tech companies on the French Pavilion at CABSAT 2024, the premier global event for the media, entertainment, and technology sectors. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, CABSAT will host its milestone edition from May 21 to 23 with over 18,000 professionals expected from 120 countries. The French Pavilion, located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, will feature leading-edge audiovisual and communication technologies.

While the event includes presentations, panel discussions, and workshops designed to enhance knowledge sharing and foster new partnerships within the global media landscape, the French Pavilion will feature a diverse array of industry pioneers including experts in audio and IP codecs for the broadcast industry (AETA Audio Systems), leading video compression and delivery solutions (Ateme), specialists in video delivery technology (Broadpeak) and Cité de Mémoire, focused on the preservation and digitization of cultural heritage.

The UAE’s Media Market: A Landscape of Growth and Opportunity

The digital media sector in the UAE is experiencing rapid growth, projected to increase by over 4% annually through 2027. With digital platforms gaining prominence, the region is poised for a significant shift towards digital media consumption. By 2030, digital advertising is expected to comprise 65% of total advertising revenue.



CABSAT to Open New Avenues for France into the MEASA markets

As the MEASA media landscape transforms, French companies at CABSAT take center stage to shed light on their leading expertise in content creation, adapting swiftly to diverse cultural and linguistic contexts and prioritizing digital innovation.

Mirroring the largest segment of the French media market, boasting a substantial market volume of US$13.97 billion in 2024, Cognacq-Jay Image will introduce digital and AI solutions for media giants, when EasyBroadcast will address critical challenges in OTT video streaming,

Knowing that projections are showing that 44.9% of global internet users will engage with OTT content in 2024, French Industry responds to global trends by continuing to excel in cinematic production and IPTV technologies, bolstered by a strong foundation in technical training, post-production, special effects, and real-time dubbing and subtitling.

This shift reflects broader industry trends as media consumption habits evolve in response to technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, driving the market towards digitalization. Consequently, digital media is projected to account for 41% of total revenues by 2029.

The French Pavilion at CABSAT 2024 also boasts a comprehensive lineup of innovators from France's media technology sector such as the international French news channel reaching millions worldwide, France 24, experts in TV playout automation and Media Asset Management (Hexaglobe-SGT). The leading European training center for audiovisual and digital media professions (INA) will also be part of CABSAT 2024 alongside multiCAM Systems, creators of advanced live video production systems, ans Synamedia, the French specialist of optimized video network solutions.

Vectracom, that dedicates to the preservation and restoration of audiovisual archives will also be part of this dynamic group of companies representing the best of French innovation, ready to engage with visitors and exhibitors from all the participating countries.

Join us at Sheikh Saeed Hall to explore the future of media and technology and discover how French expertise is shaping the industry.

The French Tech Mission is a government initiative to support the structuring and growth of the French startup ecosystem both in France and internationally.

Reporting to the Directorate General for Enterprise within the Ministry of Economics, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, it brings together and manages the French Tech ecosystem including a network of 13 capitals and 106 labeled communities, in France and abroad in nearly 50 countries.

It also supports startups by facilitating their interactions with the administration. The French Tech Mission supports the most mature startups through the Next40/French Tech 120 program, but also startups that align with sectors identified as strategic within the framework of France 2030 with its Green20, Agri20, DeepNum20, and Health20 programs.

Finally, through the French Tech Tremplin program, the French Tech Mission allows aspiring entrepreneurs from tougher backgrounds to create their own startup, anywhere in France.





Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.



