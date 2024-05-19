Government Says No Money To Buy Planes For Srilankan Airlines

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Government says it has no money to purchase planes for SriLankan Airlines and so it needs to obtain aircraft on lease.

Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament that the airline industry around the word is suffering.

He said that as a small country Sri Lanka is not in a position to purchase its own aircraft.

“We don't have a single aircraft. We have obtained all on lease,” the Minister said.

The Airline Pilots Guild of Sri Lanka (ALPGSL) had recently extended an apology after the pilot of a leased aircraft refused boarding to SriLankan Airlines pilots and subjected them to racial abuse.

The incident had caused the delay of flight UL501 on April 30th.

“This regrettable incident was due to actions taken by Captain Philippe Enneken of Air Belgium, who refused boarding to our SriLankan Airlines pilots and subjected them to racial abuse. ALPGSL takes such matters extremely seriously. We have already escalated this issue, reporting the misconduct and unacceptable behavior of Captain Philippe to the relevant authorities and demanding immediate action,” ALPGSL said.

ALPGSL said it was committed to ensuring that all personnel, regardless of their employer, uphold the highest standards of professional conduct and respect. (Colombo Gazette)