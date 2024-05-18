Watch: Sheikh Hamdan Inaugurates First Phase Of AI Campus In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 5:40 PM

The first phase of the Dubai AI Campus has been launched at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

This comes as part of "Dubai's annual plan to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence applications," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in a post on X.

In the campus, startups can access supercomputers for training AI algorithms. To assist next-generation AI companies, the campus will also provide a supportive legislative environment.

The campus aims to attract over 500 companies, create more than 3,000 job opportunities, and expand to over 100,000 square feet by 2028.

This initiative is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The agenda seeks to generate Dh100 billion annually from digital transformation projects to Dubai's economy over the next decade.

Additionally, we will establish global technological partnerships with leading companies in the sector, said Sheikh Hamdan.

He stressed that Dubai is seeing a "new era" of innovation and technology-driven sustainable economic growth, guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

