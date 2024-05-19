Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Stunning In Golden Gown As She Drops Pictures Of Her Second Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 is currently taking place where celebrities are bringing their best fashion game on.

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a seductive golden gown for her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.



The celebrity looked magnificent on the French Riviera, representing the luxury ice cream company Magnum India.

After attending the Magnum party in a violet jumpsuit, Sobhita transformed into a gilded dragon for her second visit to the brand's lounge.



Sobhita's dress is by the Indian brand ITRH, the poetic brainchild of designer Ridhi Bansal and creative director Mohit Rai.



She sashayed in style, wearing a gold crystal-embellished gown with a sumptuous silhouette that drapes softly over the form, caressing the curves in all the right places while allowing for freedom of movement.



The plunging neckline elongates the torso and highlights the décolletage, resulting in a flattering and appealing form.

According to the brand's website, the gorgeous outfit worn by Sobhita Dhulipala at Cannes costs Rs 1 lakh.

