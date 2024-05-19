QIIB To Host The Amir Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB witnessed an exceptional event by hosting The Amir Cup's model at the bank's headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, the CEO of QIIB, a number of the bank's officials and employees, and a delegation from the Qatar Football Association (QFA).

This tour is part of the promotional events for The Amir Cup where the QFA's delegation toured the championship sponsors, noting that the QIIB has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement for The Amir Cup, from the current season of 2024.

Dr. Al Shaibei welcomed the QFA's delegation, headed by Khaled Al Kuwari, Director of Marketing and Communications at the QFA, and said:“We are very satisfied with the partnership signed with the QFA, which includes, the sponsorship of The Amir's Cup and the national teams.”

He added:“At QIIB, we are honored to host the precious Amir's Cup at QIIB's headquarters in the presence of representatives of the QFA as well as bank executives and staff. This visit is really important to us, as it is part of a partnership that started this year and will continue in the coming years and reflects the interest of QIIB to be an effective partner in major sporting events and activities taking place in our country”.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Qatar Football Association through sponsoring the Amir Cup and the national teams, and this partnership and support for football represents our firm commitment to serve our society and promote the values of competition, interaction, cooperation, perseverance, humility and other noble values represented by sports in general”.

Dr. Al Shaibei expressed his confidence that the Amir Cup Championship will achieve exceptional success this year in all aspects, organizational, technical and public presence, and he wished success to the teams that participated in the tournament and the teams that are still playing in the final rounds, up to the two sides of the final match in which all participating teams dream of reaching the coronation platform”.

On his part, Khaled Al Kuwari, Director of the Marketing and Communications Department at the Qatar Football Association, said,“We are pleased to launch the Amir Cup Tour within the framework of promoting the Amir Cup Tournament, and to have the kickoff from the QIIB, the official sponsor of the tournament. We are proud of this sponsorship, which emphasizes the depth of the relationship with the colleagues at QIIB”.