Karnataka: Special Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna In Sex Assault Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, a special court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru has issued an arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with a sexual assault case. The warrant was issued on Saturday (May 19), also implicated his father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, as an accused.

Currently, Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is on bail after spending seven days in jail, including four days in police custody, for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

The court's action comes amidst mounting legal troubles for Prajwal, who is facing three separate sexual assault charges filed by different women. These charges led to issue a blue corner notice against him by Interpol, indicating his status as a fugitive wanted for questioning.

The row intensified following the release of several explicit videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually assaulting women. These videos have sparked public outrage and increased scrutiny on the MP.

In response to the allegations and the public outcry, the Karnataka government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Prajwal's alleged crimes. This move followed a recommendation from Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who called for a thorough probe into the accusations.

The SIT is aiming to dig deep into the serious allegations against Prajwal and bring justice to the victims. The investigation is expected to uncover further details about the extent of Prajwal's alleged criminal activities and his involvement in the exploitation of women.