Robotic Drilling Market Projected To Grow To More Than $8 Billion Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The size of the robotic drilling market is expected to be worth $8,025.65 million in 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 percent from 2021 to 2028, according to new research by Adroit Market Research .

Robotic drilling is the practice of performing drilling operations in a variety of sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas exploration, and more, using robotic systems and automation technologies.

Robotic drilling's main objective is to increase drilling processes' efficiency, precision, and safety while minimizing human involvement. Robotic drilling may be used for industrial tasks like making holes or forming components in sectors including electronics, aerospace, and automotive.

Robotic drilling in the construction industry can automate activities like drilling conduits, fasteners, or anchor holes in concrete, steel, or other building materials.

In mining operations, robotic drilling devices are used to drill blast holes, exploratory holes, and geotechnical holes. These robots are capable of working in dangerous or isolated locations where human employees would be at risk.