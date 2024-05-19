The Science Behind Chery's Pure Air: Enhancing Passenger Well-Being

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) When Chery UAE opened its doors, it knew it was catering to a crowd which demanded a high level of sophistication and assurance. As such, the feature-rich presentation of a new set of vehicles means everything in a competitive market, but not to be left behind, the quest for health and safety is paramount. Rising to the challenge, Chery brings to its showrooms and the roads of the UAE a groundbreaking air purification technology - the CN95 Pure Air Cleaning System. This innovative system, deployed across Chery’s esteemed first models in the emirates is true in-car environmental purity, making the travel experience for families even more secure and enjoyable.



Scientific Clean Air



Central to Chery's innovation is the CN95 air filter, the heart of the CN95 Pure Air Cleaning System. Drawing parallels with the most effective personal protective equipment - the mask - the CN95 air filter forms an ‘antiviral shield’ within the vehicle. This top-level certified filter elevates the filtration efficiency to 95%, ensuring that over 95% of fine particles and more than 99% of bacteria are effectively isolated. By blocking, absorbing, and dehydrating virus carriers, the system drastically reduces the survival time of bacteria and viruses, thus offering the protection its passengers would want for themselves.



Beyond Filtration



The Air Quality System (AQS) and Remote Active Cabin Self-Cleaning System (RICSCS) complement the CN95 filter, offering a multifaceted approach to the goal here. These systems work in tandem to sterilize and deodorize the interior, ensuring that passengers are enveloped in a consistently clean air environment. This holistic approach underscores Chery’s dedication to exceeding health and safety standards, demonstrating a worthy commitment to customer vitality.



Material Excellence and Manufacturing Precision



Chery's air quality duty extends beyond sophisticated filtration systems to include meticulous control over material-generated odours and gases. The brand’s ‘Golden Nose Team’ exemplifies this commitment, employing their expert factory skills to ensure that all materials contribute to a pleasant and safe in-car atmosphere. Through strict quality controls and a comprehensive analysis, Chery guarantees that every vehicle surpasses industry standards for in-car air quality.





Brand Positioning and Market Impact



In the UAE, Chery is a ground-breaking proposition, offering advanced and ultimate Chinese tech without compromising on quality or safety. The Pure Air Cleaning System exemplifies Chery UAE's



dedication to pioneering technologies that enhance passenger well-being, solidifying its position as a brand that prioritizes the health and satisfaction of its users. This focus aligns with its partner AW Rostamani’s legacy of automotive excellence in the country.



Pioneering Purity



As families across the UAE seek safer and more enjoyable travel experiences, Chery's Pure Air Cleaning System is a testament to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction. By leveraging advanced scientific principles to revolutionize the in-car environment, Chery UAE positions itself as a forward-thinking leader in the regional automotive industry. Recent years have brought physical wellness of this type to the forefront, Chery's innovations offer peace of mind, and a safe, clean, and enjoyable experience in any of their vehicles, particularly the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, TIGGO 8 PRO Plug-in Hybrid, and TIGGO 7 PRO MAX, each designed to meet the demands of sophisticated customers who value both luxury and health-conscious technology.







