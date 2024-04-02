Cold Pressed Oil Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Cold Pressed Oil Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global cold pressed oil

market size reached US$ 30.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78% during 2024-2032.



Cold-pressed oil refers to a method of oil extraction that involves pressing seeds, nuts, or fruits at low temperatures without the use of heat or chemical solvents. This gentle extraction process helps retain the natural flavors, colors, nutrients, and beneficial compounds present in the raw ingredients, resulting in high-quality, unrefined oils with superior taste and nutritional value. Furthermore, cold-pressed oils are typically unrefined and free from chemical additives, making them a healthier option compared to refined oils that undergo processes such as bleaching, deodorizing, and refining. This purity ensures that cold-pressed oils maintain their natural aroma, flavor, and nutritional integrity, providing consumers with a wholesome and minimally processed product. In addition to their nutritional benefits, cold-pressed oils are prized for their distinct flavors and aromas, which vary depending on the type of seeds, nuts, or fruits used in the extraction process.

Cold Pressed Oil Market Trends:

The rising demand for minimally processed chemical-free oils that retain their natural flavor, aroma, and nutritional value is driving the global market. Cold pressing, a mechanical extraction method performed at low temperatures without the use of heat or chemical solvents, is gaining popularity as it helps preserve the natural antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids present in oils. Furthermore, the growing focus on health and wellness, coupled with concerns about the harmful effects of refined oils and trans fats, is driving consumers towards healthier alternatives such as cold-pressed oils.

These oils are perceived as being more nutritious and wholesome, making them increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers seeking to maintain a balanced diet and lifestyle. Moreover, the versatility of cold-pressed oils in culinary applications further contributes to market growth. Cold-pressed oils, such as olive oil, coconut oil, and almond oil, are not only used for cooking but also for salad dressings, dips, marinades, and skincare products. Their natural flavors and aromas enhance the taste of dishes and add a gourmet touch to culinary creations, appealing to a wider consumer base.

Cold Pressed Oil Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Palm Oil

Coconut Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Olive Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Peanut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Soybean Oil Sunflower Seed Oil

Palm oil and coconut oil constituted the largest segment in the cold-pressed oil market, due to their widespread use in cooking, food processing, and cosmetics due to their natural and versatile properties.

By Distribution Channel:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets, along with convenience stores, held the largest market share in the distribution channel category, as they serve as major retail outlets for consumers seeking a wide range of cold-pressed oils for various purposes.



By Application:



Food Industry

Agriculture Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

The food industry and agriculture sectors jointly represented the largest market in terms of application, reflecting the diverse uses of cold-pressed oils in food preparation, culinary applications, and agriculture as natural pest control agents.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America and Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market regions for cold-pressed oils, with North America driven by health-conscious consumer preferences, and Asia Pacific being a major producer and consumer of various cold-pressed oils, including those used in traditional cooking practices.



Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

