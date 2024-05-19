Sri Lanka Decides To Sign 20-Year Wind Power Deal With Adani

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka has decided to sign a 20-year wind power deal with India's Adani Green Energy Limited.

The Cabinet of Ministers had granted approval at their meeting held on 07.03.2022 to enter into a memorandum of understanding with M/s Adani Green Energy Limited of India to develop wind power stations in Mannar and Pooneryn.

Accordingly, a negotiations committee has been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers in order to evaluate the project proposal furnished by the said Company.

Based on the recommendations of that Committee, the Cabinet of Ministers has now granted approval to a resolution forwarded by the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera to accept the last price as USD $ 8.26 cents (subject to payment in Sri Lankan Rupees as per the actual foreign exchange rate) per KW for the electricity generated under the proposed project.

The Government said that it has also been decided to award the tender to M/s Adani Green Energy SL Limited for a period of 20 years. (Colombo Gazette)