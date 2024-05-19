Israeli occupation forces raid Qalqilya

(MENAFN) In the early dawn hours of Sunday, Israeli occupation forces launched a significant raid on the city of Qalqilya, situated in the northern West Bank, which led to violent clashes. Security sources reported that a large number of Israeli troops, accompanied by jeeps and military vehicles, stormed the city and besieged two residences—one in the Al-Qur'an neighborhood and another near the Interior Ministry building. The soldiers used loudspeakers to demand that the residents vacate the premises.



The raid triggered sporadic confrontations between young Palestinian men and the Israeli forces. Throughout these encounters, the Israeli troops employed a range of crowd control measures, including live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas. Despite the severity of the clashes, no injuries had been reported at the time this news was compiled. This latest raid and the resulting skirmishes contribute to the persistent tension and violence in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Israeli military forces and Palestinian civilians.





MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231003