Costa Rica Continues To Be The Happiest Country In America

Finland consolidated its place as the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive time



Finland consolidated its place as the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive time By TCRN STAFF April 23, 2024

Costa Rica is ranked 12th in the world in the ranking of the happiest countries in the world, only surpassed by European nations, according to a report sponsored by the UN. In America it ranks first followed by Canada at number 15, the United States at number 23, Mexico at number 25 and Uruguay at number 26.

Costa Rica is ranked 12th in the world in the ranking of the happiest countries in the world, only surpassed by European nations, according to a report sponsored by the UN. In America it ranks first followed by Canada at number 15, the United States at number 23, Mexico at number 25 and Uruguay at number 26.