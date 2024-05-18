Doosan Robotics Unveils New 30 Kg Payload Collaborative Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Doosan Robotics has unveiled its latest industrial collaborative robot which boasts the greatest capabilities of any machine in its category including a 30 kg payload.

The company showcased the new robot and its new Dart-Suite robot ecosystem at the recent Automate event.

Doosan Robotics says its scalable Dart-Suite platform elevates cobot capabilities by providing“unlimited programmable motions”, while ensuring accessibility for all.

Dart-Suite fosters a cohesive environment where every component synergizes, empowering users to create, market, download, and activate functions through diverse interfaces.

This evolution propels robots from mere static tools to dynamic, flexible collaborators.