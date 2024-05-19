Palestinians claim Gantz, Netanyahu unify efforts to escalate aggression on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Palestinian officials emphasized that Israeli War Council Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu share a unified approach to ongoing military operations against the Gaza Strip, despite any apparent internal conflicts. Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), addressed Gantz's recent threat to withdraw from the government if a comprehensive plan for the Gaza conflict is not established by June 8. Abu Yousef indicated that Gantz's statements serve primarily to spotlight supposed divisions within the Israeli administration. Nevertheless, he stressed that both Gantz and Netanyahu are fundamentally united in their commitment to intensifying aggression and perpetrating offenses against the Palestinian populace.



Expounding further, Abu Yousef explained that although Gantz and Netanyahu may propose different scenarios for Gaza's future post-conflict, they are essentially in agreement on critical points. Both leaders reject the presence of a Palestinian National Authority in Gaza, aim to dismantle resistance within the Strip, and focus on issues such as prisoner exchanges. Despite their varying rhetoric, both politicians concur on opposing unified Palestinian representation under the PLO framework and dismiss the presence of both the Palestinian Authority and the PLO in Gaza.



When addressing Gantz's preference for an Arab or international force to govern Gaza post-war, Abu Yousef argued that this suggestion aligns with Netanyahu’s objective of isolating Gaza. This strategy, he asserted, is designed to prevent any geographical continuity between Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, thereby obstructing the establishment of a contiguous Palestinian state. Moreover, this approach aims to weaken Palestinian representation through the PLO and diminish the National Authority’s influence in the occupied territories.



Abu Yousef’s remarks highlight the Palestinian leadership’s view that internal political dynamics within the Israeli government do not alter the overarching strategy and objectives regarding Gaza. Despite any superficial disagreements, both Gantz and Netanyahu remain dedicated to policies that sustain the occupation and suppress Palestinian aspirations for self-determination.

