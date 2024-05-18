Oil Tanker Attacked Off Yemen: Security Firm

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Panamanian-flagged crude oil tanker was attacked near Yemen's Red Sea port city of Mocha, British security firm Ambrey said on Saturday, in the latest incident in waters where Houthis have targeted ships in solidarity with Palestinians.

Ambrey said a radio communication indicated the ship was hit by a missile and that there was a fire onboard about 10 nautical miles southwest of Mokha. It had received assistance and one of its steering units was functional, Ambrey added, citing information it had received but without giving more details.

Yemen's Houthi has been staging attacks on the commercially important waterway for months in opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.

Other vessels in the vicinity were advised to exercise caution, Ambrey added in an advisory note.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said earlier on Saturday that a vessel in the Red Sea was struck by an unknown object and sustained slight damage.

"The vessel and crew are safe and continuing to its next port of call," UKMTO said in an advisory note on the incident 98 nautical miles south of Yemen's Hodeidah port.

Months of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

