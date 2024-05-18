Comau Launches New Range Of Small Industrial Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Comau has debuted its new S-Family of small yet powerful robots at the recent Automate event, North America's leading automation show.

The first two high-speed robots, with payloads of 13 kg and up to 18 kg, are expressly indicated for assembly, arc welding and handling applications where accuracy, repeatability and speed are non-negotiable.

Characterized by their exacting performance and historical red robot design, they also reflect Comau's dedication to making automation more accessible to diverse and non-automotive industries.

The compact, robust and versatile robots can easily access small spaces and tight areas that are difficult to reach with other robots.

And because they are highly energy efficient, as certified in accordance with Fraunhofer procedure instruction, the S-Family of 6-axis articulated robots help companies achieve higher production quality and better performance with reduced energy consumption and costs.