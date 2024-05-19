Strong growth in China's civil aviation sector in April reflects post-pandemic recovery

(MENAFN) The Civil Aviation Administration of China has reported substantial growth in the civil aviation sector for the month of April, marking a notable recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an announcement made by the administration and highlighted on the Chinese People's Daily website, there was an impressive annual increase of 21.6 percent in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2019. This surge in activity underscores a strong resurgence in air travel demand within the country.



Specifically, the number of passengers transported in April reached 55.95 million, which represents an annual increase of 10.6 percent compared to April 2022. When compared to the same period in 2019, this figure marks a growth of 5.3 percent. The increase in domestic transport traffic was also significant, showing an 8.1 percent rise compared to April 2019. On the international front, passenger numbers exceeded 5 million, achieving an 83.8 percent recovery relative to pre-pandemic levels. This marks the third consecutive month where international transport traffic has recovered at a pace exceeding 80 percent, highlighting a sustained trend of rebounding international travel.



In addition to passenger traffic, the civil aviation sector demonstrated recovery in the freight domain as well. The volume of air freight, encompassing goods and mail, reached 684 thousand tons in April. This figure represents an annual increase of 25.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, indicating a robust recovery in the transportation of goods by air. These statistics collectively point to a vigorous revival in China's civil aviation sector, reflecting broader economic recovery trends and a return to pre-pandemic activity levels in both passenger and freight transport.

