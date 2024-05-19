UN Mission Calls For Immediate Halt To Hostilities In Libya

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that it is closely monitoring the intermittent clashes which broke out Saturday in the city of Zawiya, resulting in some casualties, including civilians.

In a post on X platform, UNSMIL urged the immediate cessation of hostilities, calling on Libyan authorities to ensure the protection and safety of civilians.

According to local sources and media, the city of Zawiya witnessed clashes in which light and medium weapons were used, causing several random shells to fall on civilian homes, Libyan news agency (WAL) reported.

The Zawia University Student Union also announced the suspension of studies due to the ongoing clashes in the city.

The Libyan Red Crescent in Al-Zawiya, also held an emergency meeting to provide safe passage to remove civilians from the areas of clashes, calling on the warring parties to enter into a truce to remove the trapped families.

