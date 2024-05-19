               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Rayyan Crowned Qatar Handball League Champions


5/19/2024 4:00:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Rayyan were crowned the Qatar Handball League champions after they defeated Al Shamal 34-22 in their final match at the Qatar Volleyball Federation hall yesterday. It is Al Rayyan's 15th crown in the competition.

MENAFN19052024000063011010ID1108230929


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search