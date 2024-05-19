Al Rayyan Crowned Qatar Handball League Champions

Al Rayyan were crowned the Qatar Handball League champions after they defeated Al Shamal 34-22 in their final match at the Qatar Volleyball Federation hall yesterday. It is Al Rayyan's 15th crown in the competition.

